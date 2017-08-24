WIBW News Now!

Fort Riley soldier’s death under investigation

by on August 24, 2017 at 10:55 AM (2 hours ago)

The death of a Fort Riley soldier, the fourth in less than a month, is under investigation.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Pvt. John Martinez died during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 19.

Martinez was found unresponsive in his barracks room and was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital, in Fort Riley. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Martinez was a member of the 1st Infantry Division’s “Dagger Brigade” who came to Fort Riley in November 2016, five months after joining the Army.

The Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office is looking into the circumstances surrounding Martinez’s death.

Martinez is the fourth soldier stationed at Fort Riley to die in recent weeks.

On July 31, 30-year-old Alejandro Johnathan Franquiz was found dead in a car along the side of I-70 in Geary County. It was later revealed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Peter James Robbins, 23, was killed on August 9 during an armed confrontation with police officers in Manhattan.

On August 13, “Devil Brigade” soldier Richard Cox, 22, was found on base suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died two days later.

