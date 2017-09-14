Fort Riley solider dies during training exercise in Texas

Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division is mourning the loss of another soldier stationed at the base.

Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy, 28, died Tuesday during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas.

According to a news release, Devoy died after falling during a hoist training exercise near the Robert Gray Army Airfield.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Staff Sgt. Sean Devoy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Khirsten T. Schwenn, 2nd GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander. “The unexpected death of a family member is profoundly tragic. Staff Sgt. Devoy touched countless lives as a flight paramedic. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an extraordinary noncommissioned officer and teammate.”

Devoy was a medic and member of Fort Riley’s “Demon Brigade” who joined the Army in March 2010. He arrived at Fort Riley in December 2012.

He was deployed to Germany in 2010 and to Afghanistan in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

After his death, Devoy was promoted to staff sergeant.

Devoy’s home of record is Ballwin, Missouri.

His awards and decorations include the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the NATO Medal, the Combat Medical Badge and the Aviation Badge.

Military investigators are looking into the cause of the fatal accident.

Devoy is the sixth Fort Riley soldier to die since late July.

The deaths of two of those soldiers are being investigated as suicides and another was fatally shot during a confrontation with police officers in Manhattan.