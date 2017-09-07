Fort Riley solider found dead in Junction City home

Junction City police officers found the body of 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Garett Swift when they were called to his home for a welfare check.

Lt. Jeff Childs says the call came from friends of Swift who were concerned about his well-being.

Childs says there is no foul play suspected and Swift’s death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Childs could not elaborate on the condition of the soldier’s body, but says the death was not the result of a gunshot wound.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Swift was a member of Fort Riley’s “Devil Brigade” and has been deployed to South Korea, Afghanistan and Germany.

According to a news release, Swift was from Charlotte, Michigan. He joined the Army in 2006 and arrived at Fort Riley in November 2013.

Swift is the fifth Fort Riley soldier to die under questionable circumstances since late July.

On July 31, 30-year-old Alejandro Johnathan Franquiz was found dead in a car along the side of I-70 in Geary County. It was later revealed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Peter James Robbins, 23, was killed on August 9 during an armed confrontation with police officers in Manhattan.

On August 13, “Devil Brigade” soldier Richard Cox, 22, was found on base suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he died two days later.

19-year-old Pvt. John Martinez died on August 19 at a military hospital after being found unresponsive in his barracks.

Swift’s death is being investigated by the Junction City Police Department and the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command.