Fort Riley: Some Personnel Europe-Bound

Mar 11, 2022 @ 7:15am

As Ukraine continues its fight against invading Russian troops, NATO is reinforcing some of its positions in Europe – and Fort Riley troops are a part of that.

Approximately 300 soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and the 1st Infantry Division Artillery will deploy to Europe in the coming days as part of the 7,000 additional troops announced February 24 by the Department of Defense.

These soldiers will join the Division’s forward deployed headquarters in Europe, which previously had about 80 soldiers from 1st Infantry Division Headquarters deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve rotation in July 2021.

The additional soldiers will be tasked to serve across Europe.

The soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division will reinforce allies as needed, especially on the eastern flank of NATO.

