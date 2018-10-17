Fort Riley to welcome new EOD batallion headquarters in 2020

The Army announced Tuesday a new layer of leadership will be coming to Fort Riley.

“Fort Riley will be the home of the Explosive Ordnance Detection batallion headquarters,” said Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran. “It means the arrival of another flag at Fort Riley. It means the arrival of 54 soldiers and their families. Most importantly, it demonstrates the Army is seeing the value of Fort Riley, its training space, its location, its schools, its infrastructure including housing and health care and sees Fort Riley as a place, as the Army grows, to house, to train and to provide leadership to soldiers.”

The importance of this is in keeping the attention of those at the Pentagon focused on Fort Riley.

“There will be components of this batallion across the country at other installations, at other forts, but its headquarters will now move to Fort Riley, which means another Colonel in Fort Riley, another set of leaders at Fort Riley and expand the opportunity for that kind of training and that kind of leadership to occur here.” said Moran. “It also means that Fort Riley has the attention of big Army in Washington, D.C.”

Moran believes the reason the Army continues to invest in Fort Riley is because of the way Kansas treats the soldiers that come here to live.

“There is no place in the country that military men and women and their families are better supported than in the Flint Hills region of Kansas,” said Moran. “You see that across our state. Our neighbors at the forts and military installations, including Forbes in Topeka and McConnell in Wichita, they are supported by the community. They are reached out to. They are loved and cared for. This state has a history of military engagement. We are a state that appreciates those who serve.”

The batallion headquarters will move in 2020.