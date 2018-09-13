Foundation for Government Accountability calls for work requirements for food stamp recipients in final Farm Bill

The Foundation for Government Accountability has long promoted work requirements for food stamp recipients and that’s one of the provisions on the table for inclusion in the 2018 Farm Bill.

“We know that work requirements work,” said Vice-President for Federal Affairs for FGA, Kristina Rasmussen. “When it comes to moving Americans out of dependency and on to the economic opportunity ladder, nothing works like work. Nothing works like work requirements in terms of moving individuals who are on welfare programs, who happen to be able-bodied adults into the workforce.”

Rasmussen said there are more able-bodied adults on food stamps than it might seem.

“Adults between the ages of 18 to 64, people who are medically fit, both physically and mentally for work, in Kansas, that number is about 103,000,” said Rasmussen.

Six out of 10 food stamp recipients are not reporting work hours. Work is defined differently in the proposal FGA would like to see.

“It’s a work, train or volunteer work requirement,” said Rasmussen. “Find a job, enroll in a training or education program, or if for some reason, those first two options aren’t a good fit for you, volunteer within the community.”

When the economy was weak, opponents would say that there weren’t jobs to go to. With unemployment at 3.4 percent in July, there are enough open positions for those who want to work to try to do so. It remains to be seen if the work requirements will end up in the final conference committee report.