Foundation raises $25K for injured Wichita police officer

by on February 21, 2017 at 10:11 AM (2 hours ago)

A foundation has raised about $25,000 for a Wichita police officer who was hit by a fleeing driver.

The Wichita Eagle reports that $10,000 already has gone to the family of Brian Arterburn.

He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen and brain when he was struck Feb. 7 while putting tire-deflating spike strips on a road.

A 31-year-old man is charged.

Honore Adversis Foundation president and founder Paul Zamorano says the other $15,000 – and 100 percent of all funds received in the future – will go to the
family when they need it.

Zamorano says fundraising efforts have drawn “an overwhelming response” and that the $25,000 may not include all proceeds from various restaurant and business fundraisers.

The foundation is an affiliate of the Wichita police union.

