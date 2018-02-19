Four arrested for Friday crimes over the weekend

Three Topeka men and a juvenile were arrested over the weekend in connection with a robbery and a homicide that occurred last Friday.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Erion D. Kirtdoll, 18-year-old Elija A. Perry and 18-year-old Dion J. Troupe were all arrested on charges related to the robbery at Daylight Donuts that occurred early Friday morning and the shooting death of 42-year-old Tyrone A. Bagget that happened shortly thereafter.

All three were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery.

A 17-year-old has also been arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on charges of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery in the case. Because he is a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.