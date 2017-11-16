WIBW News Now!

Four arrests made in Emporia mall robbery

by on November 16, 2017 at 10:20 AM (2 hours ago)

Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an Emporia mall.

Two businesses in the Flint Hills Mall were burgled on November 4th. The four people arrested are 43-year-old Jeffrey Muoio, 47-year-old Cheryl Dains, 22-year-old Julian Castillo and 37-year-old Nicole Rice, all of Emporia. All four are arrested on burglary and drug charges, though Muoio is charged with the actual burglary and Rice is also booked on assault charges and weapons charges along with flee and elude charges stemming from an officer being dragged a short distance during a car stop while investigating this crime.

The investigation continues and the Lyon County District Attorney will determine precise charges for each suspect.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.