Four charged in multi-county meth ring

by on November 9, 2017 at 2:06 PM (1 hour ago)

A lengthy investigation into a south-central Kansas methamphetamine ring saw four men indicted on drug charges.

The November 1 indictments were announced Thursday by officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Named in the indictment were Ashton Malone, 33, of Wichita; Justin Slayden, 35, of Winfield; and April Slayden, 38, of Park City. Jeremiah Raper, 35, of Wichita, was charged in an earlier indictment.

All four are charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine.

Slayden was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says agents were assisted in the year-long investigation by the Park City Police Department, the Winfield Police Department, the El Dorado Police Department, the Wellington Police Department, the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

