Four children die in fire, mother in critical condition

by on January 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM (2 hours ago)

A hospital official says a mother whose four children were killed in a southern Kansas house fire is in critical condition.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Cheree Eggleston suffered burns and was flown Thursday morning from the town of Pratt to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.  Her children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home’s basement.  Besides the mother, three other adults in the home survived.

Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward says the cause of the fire is unknown.  A state fire marshal is on scene investigating.

