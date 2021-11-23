      Weather Alert

Four Cities Get Fed Funds To Hire Police

Nov 23, 2021 @ 8:02am

Four cities in the Sunflower State have received funds from the federal government to hire police officers.

It’s part of a program Uncle Sam has run since 1994.

The awards provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

In Kansas, the four cities receiving funds were:

Frontenac, receiving almost $113,000; Junction City, getting just under $125,000; Olathe, receiving $250,000; and Rose Hill, also getting $250,000.

The funds will allow Frontenac and Junction City to each hire one extra officer, while Olathe and Rose Hill will each be hiring a pair of new officers.

