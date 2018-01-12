Four Ichabods Tabbed as All Region.

The Washburn Ichabods placed four members on the 2017 Don Hansen All-Super Region Three team which was released yesterday by the Football Gazette. The Ichabods this past season which the Ichabods went 7-5 and defeated Angelo State in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl on Dec. 2



Senior safety D.J. Olmstead was tabbed for the first team defensive squad along with junior Corey Ballentine as a return specialist. Named third team all-region were senior defensive tackle Trey Parker and junior linebacker Derrick McGreevy .



Olmstead, who earned Honorable Mention All-American honors by D2football.com and was voted the Hero Sports Fan Choice Division II Defensive Player of the Year, was a first team all-MIAA selection finishing second in the nation in fumbles recovered with four and set a Washburn record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns during the season. Overall he was ranked 14th in the nation in six interceptions collecting 173 return yards finishing with 59 total tackles with seven pass break ups and three forced fumbles and his four fumble recoveries was second in the nation. He had a Washburn high of 10 tackles against Pittsburg State.



Ballentine was a first team all-MIAA selection as well as a return specialist after leading the league finishing fifth in the nation in kickoff returns averaging 30.6 yards per return.



Parker was a second team all-MIAA pick and made 39 career starts as an Ichabod recording 43 tackles with 4.5 for loss for 19 yards with a blocked kick.



McGreevy was a second team all-MIAA choice and led the Ichabods with 131 tackles adding 8.5 tackles for loss for 32 yards with two forced fumbles.

