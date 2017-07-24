Four injured in weekend boat collision

Four people were injured over the weekend in a boat collision at Osage State Lake.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Saturday after a pontoon boat struck a ski boat pulling an inflatable tube.

The driver of the ski boat, Earl Baker of Eskridge, and three people riding in the boat were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s not known if they were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says no one riding in the tube was injured. The news release did not say how many people were riding in the tube.

The driver of the pontoon boat has been identified as Stephan Martin, of Gardner.

Martin and three passengers in the pontoon boat were reported to be uninjured. All four were wearing life jackets.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism are investigating the accident.