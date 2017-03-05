Four MIAA Women’s Teams Make NCAA Tournament

Four MIAA women’s basketball teams earned spots in the NCAA Division II Central Regional which will start next weekend.

Emporia State, who won their fifth straight MIAA tournament championship earlier today, will be the top seed in this year’s regional tournament. The Lady Hornets will take on Northern State who won the Northern Sun Confrerence Tournament.

Harding, earned the second seed and will host due a scheduling conflict in Emporia and they will face Arkansas Tech in the opening round. Minnesota State-Morehead earned the third seed and will face Central Missouri who earned the sixth seed in the tournament.

Central Oklahoma who made it to the MIAA Tournament Championship earned the fourth seed and will face Pittsburg State who won the regular season MIAA title and will be the fifth seed.

Game will begin on Friday in Searcy, Ark. with official game times to be released early next week.