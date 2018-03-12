Four people hurt in Saturday night accident

Four people, including two children, were hurt in a Saturday night accident in Linn County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Soul driven by 31-year-old Clayton Edward Brown of Osawatomie was westbound on K152 and attempted to make a turn southbound on to County Road 1095 just after 8:30 Saturday night.

A 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by 23-year-old Rymington Lee Griffin was eastbound on K152. The Hyundai struck the Kia and the Kia came to rest north of K152 facing north. The Hyundai came to rest south of K152 facing east.

Both drivers had children as passengers. Brown was carrying a 9-year-old, while Griffin had a 2-year-old in the vehicle. All four people involved were taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment.