Four Schlitterbahn rides remain closed for safety concerns

Four rides remain closed more than a month after the Schiltterbahn park opened for the season in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports permits for four rides at the Schlitterbahn water park expired July 1st and it’s unclear when they will reopen. The four rides – Soaring Eagle, Boogie Bahn, Whirlpool and Wolfpack – were among 11 rides that state regulators decided in May were not complying with state law. The other seven rides are now operating.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in a statement the company is waiting for a follow-up inspection of the closed rides.

The audit occurred after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August 2016 while riding the 17-story Verruckt waterslide.