Four suspects charged in north Topeka triple homicide

Prosecutors have filed formal charges against four men in the March 12 triple homicide at a home in north Topeka.

One day after the bodies of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nichole Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis were found in the 100 block of NW Grant, police took multiple people into custody for questioning before eventually booking five suspects into the Shawnee County Jail.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Thursday said that 34-year-old Joseph Aaron Krahn, 19-year-old Shane Mays, 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year-old Joseph Lowry each face varying counts of murder and other violent crimes in connection with the slayings.

Krahn is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of all three victims.

Mays faces first-degree murder charges for the killings of Fisher and Leavitt.

His friends and family on Thursday gathered in front of the Shawnee County Courthouse to protest his innocence.

Flowers and Lowry were both charged in Leavitt’s death and face additional counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Trial dates for the suspects have not been scheduled.

26-year-old Richard Folsom was also arrested on March 13. He was booked for warrants in Texas and Topeka, and charged with identity theft, interference with law enforcement. Folsom was not implicated in any of the deaths.

According to a statement, the Topeka Police Department will continue its investigation into the killings.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact authorities immediately.