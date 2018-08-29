WIBW News Now!

Four times deported felon will now serve federal time

August 29, 2018

A man who was deported to Mexico four times and has a history of criminal convictions has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison.

Jorge Carrillo-Hernandez was sentenced Monday in federal court in Kansas to four years and nine months for unlawfully returning to the U.S. A federal judge added two years to that sentence because he returned while under probation for one of his criminal convictions.

The Kansas City Star reports the 37-year-old Carrillo-Hernandez has three complaints for driving under the influence, and convictions for aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Carrillo-Hernandez entered the U.S. with is family when he was 8 months old. His attorney says he kept returning because the U.S. is where his family lives and he has no ties to Mexico.

