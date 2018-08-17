Fourth burglary tied to Mayetta woman

A burglary suspect that was arrested last week has been tied to a fourth alleged burglary in Jackson County.

33-year-old Saleena Rae Masquat of Mayetta was arrested on August 9th after a deputy stopped to help a disabled van that Masquat apparently had been driving. The van was found to be stolen from the Sac and Fox Casino earlier in the day. Masquat was subsequently arrested.

On the same day, deputies and detectives investigated three burglaries, two being in the rural Whiting area. One of the burglaries was an occupied residence and the other was an unoccupied residence. The third burglary was a shed in the area of 254th and P. Road. Much of the property that had been reported stolen has been recovered.

On August 13, a fourth report was made to the sheriff’s office in reference to a burglary to a shed located at 26028 P. Road in rural Holton. The victim reported missing an assortment of tools and power tools. The burglary is also believed to have occurred on August 9th.

Again, many of the items are believed to be recovered from the fourth burglary. Masquat, who is being held in the Jackson County Jail, was booked on the new burglary charge on the 14th and bond was raised to $20,000.00.

The sheriff’s office has some unidentified property that doesn’t appear to be associated with these four cases. If you have been a victim of burglary or theft in recent days and did not report the incident, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.