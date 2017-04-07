WIBW News Now!

Fourth earthquake recorded in north-central Kansas this week

by on April 7, 2017 at 9:44 AM (3 hours ago)

Another earthquake has been reported this week in north-central Kansas, bringing the number of recent tremblors in the area to four.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Thursday night, centered three miles south of Mankato.

The Hays Post reports that three other quakes, with magnitudes of 3.0, 2.7 and 3.4, also caused shaking near the community this week.

Jewell County Sheriff Don Jacobs says no damage or injuries have been reported from the earthquakes.

Elsewhere, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake hit Sunday in south-central Kansas. It was centered about 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.

