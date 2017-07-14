WIBW News Now!

Fourth person now dead due to stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas

by on July 14, 2017 at 2:41 PM (3 hours ago)

A fourth person has died as a result of a stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas last weekend, which contained five passengers. Police identified the fourth victim in a news release on Thursday as 18-year-old Cory Thornburgh, of Shawnee. The other three dead were identified on Monday as 20-year-old Hayden Gottman of Lenexa, 18-year-old Joshua Lindsey of Overland Park and 20-year-old Cameron T. Shafer of Kansas City, Kansas. Police said that when a motorist stopped to help after Sunday’s wreck, the now lone survivor of the crash stole the good Samaritan’s vehicle.

