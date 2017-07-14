A fourth person has died as a result of a stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas last weekend, which contained five passengers. Police identified the fourth victim in a news release on Thursday as 18-year-old Cory Thornburgh, of Shawnee. The other three dead were identified on Monday as 20-year-old Hayden Gottman of Lenexa, 18-year-old Joshua Lindsey of Overland Park and 20-year-old Cameron T. Shafer of Kansas City, Kansas. Police said that when a motorist stopped to help after Sunday’s wreck, the now lone survivor of the crash stole the good Samaritan’s vehicle.
Fourth person now dead due to stolen vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas
