Francisco announces appointment of treasurer for Secretary of State run

Declaring “it’s time to restore Kansas priorities to the Secretary of State’s office,” Sen. Marci Francisco announced Thursday that she is organizing a committee and has appointed Michael Delaney to be her campaign treasurer.

“After seven years of an administration that has put politics above service, raised incompetency in government to new levels, and worked to undermine free and fair elections, it’s time to restore Kansas values and common sense to the Secretary of State’s office,” Francisco said. “I believe the job of the Secretary is to serve the state’s voters and businesses. Every citizen has the right to vote; every business should receive quality service. Integrity, honesty, and service should be the principles of that office.”

The Secretary of State serves as the chief elections officer for Kansas, overseeing voter registration and elections and managing the State’s annual census adjustment. The Secretary also operates the business filing center, registering businesses, nonprofits and trademarks, regulating a variety of businesses, and overseeing management of trade names and liens.

About the current Secretary, Francisco said, “When he proposed requiring proof of citizenship, Kobach assured the legislature that there would be a seamless connection between voter registrations at the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Secretary’s voter registration files. That never happened. Not only did he ignore his job to educate voters about the more recent change in the timing of local elections, having the state host the Crosscheck program exposes Kansas taxpayers to potentially expensive data security improvements and ongoing liability to data breaches. This kind of inattention in his office also creates frustrations for businesses.”

“I’ve been impressed by the extra efforts that our County Clerks in Douglas and Jefferson counties have made to ensure that voting is accessible to all. I hope to provide ideas and support to the county and election clerks throughout our state.”

Francisco said it was difficult to decide to run for Secretary of State because winning would mean she would have to leave her seat in the Kansas Senate. “It has been an honor to serve the people of Douglas and Jefferson counties and there continue to be significant issues facing the state. However, I believe I have the background and experience to do a good job for all the citizens of Kansas in the Secretary of State’s role.”

First elected to the Kansas Senate in 2004, Francisco, a Democrat, represents the state’s 2nd District. She has had experience serving on both the Senate Elections and Local Government Committee and State and Federal Affairs. She was involved in non-partisan politics as a member of the Lawrence City Commission from 1979-1983 and two-term Mayor from 1981-1983.

Francisco is engaged in her community and the state, having served as a board member of her neighborhood association, the League of Women Voters of Lawrence-Douglas County, the League of Woman Voters of Kansas, the Kansas Grassroots Arts Association, the Lawrence Preservation Alliance, the Kansas Preservation Alliance, the University of Kansas Student Housing Association, the Community Mercantile, Depot Redux, the Lawrence Advisory Board of Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., and also as a poll worker for elections.

Francisco graduated from the University of Kansas School of Architecture and Urban Design in 1973 and taught for a year before going to London to work in the architecture office of London Transport. She returned to Lawrence in 1976 to work again at KU in a variety of roles, as an instructor in Architecture and as staff in landscape architecture, facilities planning, space management and sustainability before retiring from KU in 2012. She has been married for nearly 30 years to Joe Bickford, who is retired from the K-Mart Distribution Center. They live in Lawrence and work together to turn distressed properties into quality affordable housing.

“We’ve travelled throughout the state; we very much look forward to the opportunities in this campaign to get to know even more people and places in Kansas.”