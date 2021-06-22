Frank Clark Arrested in California

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a sub-machine gun in his car. LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.
The story was first reported by TMZ.
K.C. Chiefs' Frank Clark Arrested, Cops Say NFL Star Had Uzi In Lambo SUV https://t.co/BfBCQCjKzk
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2021
What makes matters worse is Clark was arrested for the same issue earlier this year, according to the KC Star.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was also previously arrested in March on a gun charge during a traffic stop, The Star has learned through California Highway Patrol records. The arrest Sunday was his second gun charge in three months: https://t.co/f419UfJflT
— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) June 22, 2021
