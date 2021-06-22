      Weather Alert

Frank Clark Arrested in California

Jun 22, 2021 @ 8:28am

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a sub-machine gun in his car. LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag. Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

The story was first reported by TMZ.

What makes matters worse is Clark was arrested for the same issue earlier this year, according to the KC Star.

 

