Franklin County accident kills two, injures four Monday

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two children were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported Monday night five miles east of Ottawa.

The accident killed 11-year-old Briana Sobba and 3-year-old Becham Klemen, both of Wellsville.

The patrol says a Ford they were in failed to yield the right of way and was struck by another vehicle.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports two other children who were in the Ford were injured and flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and taken to an Overland Park hospital.