Free Coronavirus Tests Across the State
There have been some changes in the free COVID-19 testing at retail locations across the state.
The company eTrueNorth, along with state and local officials, have free tests available at nine locations across the state.
Drive-thru testing sites are now available to anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines, including first responders, health care providers, those with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
People interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if you’re eligible for testing, and to make an appointment.
You must have a scheduled appointment in order to be tested.
Testing locations are in Bonner Springs, El Dorado, Hesston, Hutchinson, Kansas City Kansas, Leavenworth, Salina, and two locations in Scott City.
The sites provide a self-administered nasal swab test – supervised by a healthcare professional – with results being received within three to five business days.