Free market advocate calls inflation claim ‘accurate, but meaningless’

The state is spending more dollars on education than it ever has before. An advocate with a free-market think tank says though the state not keeping up with inflation since a point in the last decade is true, it’s also meaningless.

“Average funding per pupil hit $13,620 last year,” said Dave Trabert with the Kansas Policy Institute. “That is 45 percent above inflation adjusted levels going back to 1992. I’m looking at 1992. Mark Tallman says, well, we’ve not kept up since 2009. While that’s a true statement, it’s also an absolutely irrelevant statement.”

Trabert explains why the 2009 number is not the one to compare to.

“When you start with 2009, you’re starting with a number that was predicated upon a bogus cost study,” said Trabert. “That was the number that came out of the Montoy decision. Even the Kansas Supreme Court has since recognized that the numbers that was based on weren’t real. They said those cost studies are more akin to estimates than certainties and the reason they said that is that the Augenblick and Meyer cost study has since been proven to have been inflated, because they were supposed to take efficiency into account and they didn’t.”

Trabert said that achievement in the state is basically flat over the past 20 years and that more money has not produced better outcomes. The Kansas Supreme Court has appeared to change its focus in interpreting Article 6 of the Kansas Constitution over the past years, as well.

“The Kansas Supreme Court said it’s not about funding levels in 1994,” said Trabert. “This Kansas Supreme Court thinks it can tell the Legislature when to jump and how high. Initially, it was all about money. In 2014, they shifted their focus to adequacy, which is a term they made up. It is not in the Constitution. They said adequacy is met when students are meeting or exceeding certain academic standards. Now, they’ve kind of gone back to, it’s all about the funding.”

Trabert thinks the reason schools and their lawyers and lobbyists have gone back to money is that they’ve gotten away with it, because legislators are more concerned about getting re-elected than holding on to the purse strings.