Free teen defensive driving program coming to Topeka in September

The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) will head to the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka on Saturday and Sunday (September 22-23).

Topeka will be among three stops in the region for the B.R.A.K.E.S. team, which will also head to the Missouri Safety Center Training Complex in Warrensburg, Missouri (September 15-16) and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas (October 27-28).

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors and with partial funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers, teaching new drivers and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel/Off-road Recovery, and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

The facts: Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens, ending more young lives every day than murder, suicide or disease. The result: B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years.

Space is limited and seats are filling quickly. Online registration is available at www.putonthebrakes.org.

Nick Gosnell’s interview about the BRAKES program is below: