Free teen defensive driving program coming to Topeka in September

August 28, 2018 at 12:10 PM

The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) will head to the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka on Saturday and Sunday (September 22-23).

Topeka will be among three stops in the region for the B.R.A.K.E.S. team, which will also head to the Missouri Safety Center Training Complex in Warrensburg, Missouri (September 15-16) and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas (October 27-28).

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors and with partial funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction by ex-law enforcement and professional racing drivers, teaching new drivers and their parents how to be safer on the road.  Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop Wheel/Off-road Recovery, and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

The facts: Car crashes are the number-one cause of death among teens, ending more young lives every day than murder, suicide or disease. The result: B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within the next three years.

Space is limited and seats are filling quickly. Online registration is available at www.putonthebrakes.org.

Nick Gosnell’s interview about the BRAKES program is below: