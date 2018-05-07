Freed Is First Ichabod To Win Individual MIAA Outdoor Track Championship

(Washburn University Athletics) KEARNEY, Neb. – The Washburn Ichabods wrapped up the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships highlighted by its first individual champion adding four NCAA provisional qualifiers, five school records and nine personal bests. Washburn is scheduled for action next weekend at the Missouri Southern Last Chance Qualifier prior to the NCAA Outdoor Championships May 24-26.



The Ichabod women’s team finished ninth overall with 33 points and the men’s team was 10th with 26 points. Last season, the women’s team recorded 13 points and a 12th place finish and the men’s team had 40 points finishing 10th.

Courtney Freed became the first Ichabod men’s or women’s athlete to become an individual winner when she won the 800m run in a time of 2:12.16 in an NCAA provisional time picking up 10 points for the Ichabods, who finished ninth overall.



Sierra Mortensen recorded nine points in two events for the Ichabods finishing third in the 5000m run in a time of 18:08.36 picking up six points and then took sixth in the 1500m run in a time of 4:48.98 earning three points.



Shelby Edwards broke her own school record in the javelin with a third place finish in the javelin with an NCAA provisional mark of 42.69m/140-01 picking up six points.



Tyjai Adams recorded four points for the Ichabod total with a fifth place finish in the 100m hurdles breaking her own school record in the event in a time of 14.45 after recording a time of 14.66 in the prelims on Saturday.



Kaylee Snell picked up a point for the total with an eighth place finish in the 10,000m run in a time of 40:23.73.



Ichabod relay teams picked up three points when the 4x400m relay team of Darian Hillebert , Chia Okoro , Jenny Krause and Courtney Freed finished seventh in the event in a WU record time of 3:55.05 recording two points. The 4x100m relay squad of Hillebert, Adams, Kimmie Snepp and Shae Ware finished eighth in the event winning one point in a time of 48.96.



On the men’s side, Jacob Klemz led the Ichabods with a pair of second place finishes in the 1500m run and the 5000m run. He recorded a school record in the 1500m run in a time of 3:55.64 and his time in the 5000m run was 15:15.65.



Ramel Mason broke the Washburn record in the triple jump which had stood since 1975 with a sixth place finish with an NCAA Provisional mark with a jump of 15.19/49-10.00 good for three points and Kevin Norville also recorded an NCAA provisional mark with a leap of 15.17m/49-09.25 with both marks setting personal records as well.



Clayton Herdman picked up two points with a seventh place finish in the javelin throw with a mark of 54.87/180-00.



The Ichabods’ last three points came in the decathlon from Logan Stock (two points) and Trevin Wiens (one point) which wrapped up on Saturday. Stock’s 6,229 points broke his own school record set earlier this season.