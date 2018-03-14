WIBW News Now!

Freedom From Religion Foundation raising questions about Sedgwick County prayer policy

by on March 14, 2018 at 2:59 PM (2 hours ago)

Government officials in the second most populous county in Kansas are grappling with a challenge by atheists to a decades-old practice of opening county meetings with prayer.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Unruh said during a public meeting Tuesday that if they don’t believe in God, he doesn’t care if they “go to hell.”

Sedgwick County commissioners plan to meet with their attorney behind closed doors in the wake of a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national group based in Madison, Wisconsin, that fights for separation of church and state.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the foundation has accused the county government of violating the Constitution by denying an atheist resident the opportunity to
speak during the time the commission sets aside for its opening prayer each week.

