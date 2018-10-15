WIBW News Now!

Freeze warning early Monday and early Tuesday

by on October 15, 2018 at 4:51 AM (1 hour ago)

FREEZE WARNING THIS MORNING
 
TOPEKA FORECAST
 
Today: Sunny and cool today, with a high at 46.
 
Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect, with a low at 30.
 
Tomorrow: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 62.
 
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 61.
 
REGIONAL FORECAST
 
Today: Sunny, with a high at 46. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.