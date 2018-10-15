Freeze warning early Monday and early Tuesday

FREEZE WARNING THIS MORNING

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool today, with a high at 46.

Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect, with a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 61.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 46. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.