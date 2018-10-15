Freeze warning early Monday and early Tuesday

FREEZE WARNING THIS MORNING
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and cool today, with a high at 46.
Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect, with a low at 30.
Tomorrow: Sunny and not as cool, with a high at 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 61.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 46. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 61.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 61.