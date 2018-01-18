Above freezing today, warmer through the weekend

Our warmup will begin today and continue through the weekend.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Not quite as cold this morning. Sunny, with a high at 43 this afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer, with a high at 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 50.
Sunday: Showers possible, and a high at 55.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 45. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 23.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 51.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 50.