Above freezing today, warmer through the weekend

by on January 18, 2018 at 5:45 AM (6 hours ago)

Our warmup will begin today and continue through the weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Not quite as cold this morning. Sunny, with a high at 43 this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit warmer, with a high at 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Sunday: Showers possible, and a high at 55.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 45. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 23.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 51.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high at 50.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.