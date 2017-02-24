Freshman KU basketball star charged with criminal damage to property

Josh Jackson, a freshman guard with the University of Kansas basketball team, was charged Friday with misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

In a release, Branson states the charge stems from a December 9 incident at the Yacht Club, a sports bar and grill in Lawrence.

Branson says police were called to the parking lot of a business across the street from the bar when a woman reported the car she was driving was damaged by two people, one of whom she knew.

Police were told the woman had been at the bar earlier that evening and threw a drink in the face of a male patron before walking outside. A friend of the patron – later identified as Jackson – followed the woman to the car and started arguing with her. The car was damaged in several places during the course of the argument.

Witnesses claim that Jackson kicked the driver’s side door and rear taillight, while one or more individuals caused additional damage to the vehicle. Witnesses could not specifically identify any one else involved in the confrontation.

The door and taillight sustained more than $1,100 in damages. In total, the damage to the car is estimated to be more than $3,100.

Jackson has been ordered to appear in court for criminal damage to property less than $1,000, a class-B, non-person misdemeanor. He does not face a felony criminal damage charge – damage in excess of $1,000 – because it could not be proven that Jackson caused all the damages to the door and taillight.

Jackson’s first court appearance has been set for April 12.

Photo: kuathletics.com