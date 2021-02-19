      Weather Alert

Freshman Legislator Admonished

Feb 19, 2021 @ 8:19am

A new Kansas legislator accused of abusive behavior towards women before taking office received a written warning from a committee that investigated his conduct, and it directed him to accept a fellow lawmaker as a mentor.

The letter told state Representative Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, that allegations in a complaint from fellow Democratic lawmakers “are true” based on evidence presented during a hearing last month.

The House’s investigating committee said Coleman’s past conduct was “unfitting” for a lawmaker, and that he and the House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, must choose a mentor.

Sawyer and 12 other Democrats filed the complaint against the 20-year-old Coleman last month, hoping that the full House would remove him from office.

But some Republicans in the House were uneasy about overturning an election or disciplining a lawmaker for conduct before he or she took office.

You May Also Like
UPDATE - Rolling Power Outages Called Off in Kansas
WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Kansas State Representatives Joe Newland and Lisa Moser
Wilson Leads Jayhawks Over Cyclones
Topeka Initiates Walk-In Reporting of Accidents
Geiman to Williams Ally Oop At Buzzer Beats Mules