Freshman Legislator Admonished
A new Kansas legislator accused of abusive behavior towards women before taking office received a written warning from a committee that investigated his conduct, and it directed him to accept a fellow lawmaker as a mentor.
The letter told state Representative Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, that allegations in a complaint from fellow Democratic lawmakers “are true” based on evidence presented during a hearing last month.
The House’s investigating committee said Coleman’s past conduct was “unfitting” for a lawmaker, and that he and the House’s top Democrat, Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, must choose a mentor.
Sawyer and 12 other Democrats filed the complaint against the 20-year-old Coleman last month, hoping that the full House would remove him from office.
But some Republicans in the House were uneasy about overturning an election or disciplining a lawmaker for conduct before he or she took office.