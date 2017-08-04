Friday afternoon car vs home crash is Topeka’s second in two days

For the second time in two days, a Topeka home was damaged after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say no one was injured the crash involving two cars, a house and a basketball goal that happened around 2:30 p.m. on a street lined with duplexes in the 5700 block of SW Woodbridge Drive.

Area resident Kelly Ringham, who witnessed the incident, says an elderly man behind the wheel of a Lincoln Town Car was turning onto Woodbridge Drive from Woodbridge Court and drove through the front yard of 5784 SW Woodbridge Dr., and hit a blue Toyota Prius parked in the driveway.

The collision sent the Prius into the garage, causing damage to the frame and door. The Prius then spun around and came to rest in a small flower garden in the front yard.

The Town Car drove through the front yards of two other homes, hit a basketball goal and stopped inches away from another vehicle parked in the driveway of 5792 SW Woodbridge Drive.

Teenager Lavonte Jarrett saw Town Car as it plowed through three yards before reaching his.

“I saw the garden bricks fly up in the air and hit the top of his car and break the windshield,” Jarrett said. “After that I saw the basketball goal come up out of the grass and almost hit our car.”

Jarrett called for his father, who came outside to check on the driver.

An officer at the scene told WIBW News Now that the driver apparently mistook the accelerator for the brakes when he was turning onto Woodbridge Drive.

The officer did not suspect the man was suffering from any sort of medical condition.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only person in the Town Car.

Medical personnel checked the driver at the scene and confirmed he was not injured.