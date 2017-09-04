Friday car chase suspect caught Saturday

The suspect in a Friday car chase was caught Saturday afternoon in Shawnee County.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of SW Urish Saturday afternoon along the railroad tracks to the west. They found 43-year-old Patrick Atchison there as he was dehydrated and needed medical attention. Atchison had originally led deputies on a Friday afternoon chase along with a passenger who was not found.

Atchison was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving, No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance and Driving While Revoked/Habitual. He was treated by Fire Personnel and AMR at the scene and released. Patrick was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.