A Friday afternoon fire in Topeka substantially damaged a home.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to 2423 SE 10th just before 5:30 p.m. When they got there, fire was coming from the first floor and the exterior covered porch. No one was home at the time and the occupants got there shortly after fire crews and confirmed that no one was inside.

Damage is initially estimated at $30,000. There were smoke alarms inside.