The slick conditions Friday night contributed to an accident in Topeka that killed two people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Heath D. Wilson of Topeka was driving his 1991 Chevy pickup on the ramp from I-470 to I-70 eastbound on the west edge of Topeka when he lost control on the on ramp, left the roadway to the left and overturned.

Wilson was taken to a hospital where he died. His passenger, 63-year-old Mardine L. Wilson of Topeka, died at the scene.