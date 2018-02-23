Friday night accident in Topeka critically injures two, causes power outage

An accident at SE 6th and Tefft Street in Topeka Friday night sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to a report from Topeka Police, a red 2008 Ford Fusion traveling west on 6th Street attempted to turn into a business lot on the south side of SE 6th Street as a black 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound. The two vehicles struck almost directly head-on. The driver and only other passenger of the G6 were taken via AMR to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Fusion was treated at the scene. 6th Street was shut down in both directions at SE Tefft for several hours.

The G6 was pushed into a power pole causing a power outage. Westar responded and reported to police that less than 100 customers were without power due to the accident.