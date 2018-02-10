Friday night carjacking suspects on the loose in Topeka

A car was stolen late Friday night in Topeka by two men wielding a metal pipe.

According to a release from Topeka Police, at about 11:15 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 24th and Buchanan in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred.

The adult male and female victims said that two men dressed in dark clothing approached them while they were sitting in their vehicle, forced them out of the vehicle and hit them with a metal pipe several times.

The victims were not seriously hurt, but the car was stolen and then abandoned near 25th and SW Clay. K-9 teams attempted to track the suspects but were unable to locate them.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.