WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Friday shooting suspect arrested in Topeka

by on March 9, 2018 at 8:47 AM

A man was shot and critically hurt early Friday morning in Topeka.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were called to an address in the 900 block of SW Fairlawn at 1:45 a.m. Friday, where they found a man shot. That man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Twenty-seven-year-old Kiren Lashawn Green of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an Attempted First Degree Murder charge.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.