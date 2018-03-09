Friday shooting suspect arrested in Topeka

A man was shot and critically hurt early Friday morning in Topeka.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were called to an address in the 900 block of SW Fairlawn at 1:45 a.m. Friday, where they found a man shot. That man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Twenty-seven-year-old Kiren Lashawn Green of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an Attempted First Degree Murder charge.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.