Friday is a ‘Super” day for a Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket

Friday, October 6, will be a “super” day to get your Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket! Any player who purchases a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket that day will automatically receive a FREE $5 Super Kansas Cash ticket. This is a one-day promotion between 5:00 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. on October 6 only.

The FREE $5 Super Kansas Cash ticket will be for the October 7 drawing. The current Super Kansas Cash jackpot is estimated at $490,000.

Players who take advantage of this deal have a chance to win a $10,000 prize in each of the remaining 11 Raffle Holiday Bonus drawings being conducted every Sunday from October 8 through December 17, as well as the $1 Million Grand Prize and all other cash prizes in the Grand Prize drawing January 3, 2018.

The winning raffle number in the first Holiday Bonus drawing held October 1 is 023468. The ticket was sold in southeast Kansas, but the winner has not yet come forward to claim the $10,000 prize.

