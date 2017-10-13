WIBW News Now!

Friday will be nice, with Saturday rain chances

by on October 13, 2017 at 5:16 AM (2 hours ago)

A cold front has pushed into portions of western and northern Kansas. It will slowly move south before lifting back to the north tonight.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a high at 82.

Tonight: Cloudy, with showers and a few thunderstorms overnight and a low at 62.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain and storms, with a high at 82.

Sunday: Much cooler, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 71. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a
low at 58.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at
75.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and
1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 63.

