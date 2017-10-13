Friday will be nice, with Saturday rain chances

A cold front has pushed into portions of western and northern Kansas. It will slowly move south before lifting back to the north tonight.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with a high at 82.
Tonight: Cloudy, with showers and a few thunderstorms overnight and a low at 62.
Tomorrow: Occasional rain and storms, with a high at 82.
Sunday: Much cooler, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 71. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a
low at 58.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high at
75.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and
1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 43.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 63.