Friends of The Library Annual Book Sale this week at the Expocentre

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Annual Book Sale will be open to the public on Friday through Sunday, which offers books, CD’s, DVD’s and records available for purchase at a low cost.

“Hardback books are $1 and paperback books are $2,” said Mary Campbell, Manager of the Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Program. “We have all different kinds of genres.”

Events and activities will be available for children during the sale including a story time session, a balloon artist and a face painter. Other activities for adults include a silent auction and a raffle drawing.

“We have a Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Eric Berry,” said Campbell. “The raffle tickets are $1 each. We’ve been selling those in the Chandler Booktique at the library and we’ll have tickets available at the book sale as well.”

Sunday will be bag day, which means that anyone attending the sale will be provided with a grocery sack that they will be able to fill up with items for $5. All proceeds from the book sale go back to fund the public library.

The sale officially starts on Thursday for members of The Friends organization. For those who are not involved in the Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library group, memberships will be sold at the door. The cost starts at $20 for an individual membership and $30 for a family membership.

“Often the library will use our money for innovative ideas, projects and things that they want to try out,” said Campbell. “We help the library to stay on the cutting edge of technology and to do innovative things.”

Benefits include free admission to the Friends Night of the book sale, a 10 percent discount at the Chandler Booktique, invitation to swap books with other members in the spring and an invitation to the annual meeting to get insider’s access to library plans and innovations.

The book sale will be at the Ag Hall in the Kansas Expocentre Sept. 14-17. For more information go to tscpl.org.