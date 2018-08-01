WIBW News Now!

Frito-Lay employees ratify Topeka contract

by on August 1, 2018 at 10:53 AM (2 hours ago)

Union members at the Topeka Frito-Lay plant have ratified a two-year contract after rejecting a contract proposal in June.

Union representative Brad Schmidt says the contract was ratified Monday by most of the 450 to 500 members at the plant represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 218 union.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the new contract addressed problems involving the company overscheduling for weekends and then releasing workers if they weren’t needed. Under the new contract, the company will pay people for their time if they don’t end up working.

Schmidt says the company also will address policies that had some employees working more than 80 hours a week.

Most employees will get raises but two classifications of workers that will receive only bonuses.

