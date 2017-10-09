Front rolls through today, chilly Tuesday

Our first real taste of fall is on the way.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Breezy and mild for the first half of the day with a high at 72. Winds switch to the NE behind a front this afternoon.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm, then windy overnight, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Showers early and much cooler with a high at 52.\

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 42.

Tomorrow: Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 52.