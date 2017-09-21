Fugitive arrested after standoff near Washburn University

A standoff Wednesday morning near Washburn University ended with the arrest of man wanted on felony gun and drug charges.

The search for the fugitive led federal and local authorities to an apartment near SW 22nd and MacVicar.

Sgt. Chris Keys with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says authorities conducted an early morning stake-out and, around 8:30 a.m., a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force made their move.

“We made contact with the suspect and three or four other subjects outside the residence,” said Keys. “The fugitive fled back into the residence and [we] eventually ended up breeching a window.

Keys says after members of the task force broke out a window leading into the apartment, they engaged in a “short standoff situation” with the suspect.

“Through negotiation, we were able to get the fugitive out of the residence and into custody with no other issues,” said Keys.

The fugitive was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

Keys did not immediately know if there were any weapons inside the apartment.

Shortly after the standoff ended, two federal agents and a woman in handcuffs were seen standing behind an SUV parked alongside SW 22nd Street. A third member of the task force, wearing body armor and carrying an assault rifle, stood nearby.

The woman was released after speaking with the agents and walked alone back into the apartment. She came back outside a short time later, followed by several uniformed and plain-clothes officers.

Keys says two others were detained and questioned by investigators at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether they were arrested or released.

Streets near the scene were closed during the incident, but no buildings on the Washburn University campus were placed on lockdown and no iAlert was issued to students.

The task force was comprised of officers with the US Marshals Service, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Corrections and Topeka Police Department.

“It’s a comprised, group effort to apprehend violent criminals, domestic violence criminals and criminals with a gang and drug related history,” said Keys.

Keys could not release the fugitive’s name or specific details on what he was wanted for, but did say it involved federal and local felony drug and gun charges.

He referred media to a member of the U.S. Marshals Service for additional details. A message left at that number was not immediately returned.