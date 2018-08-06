Full Lineup Of Features Set For Professional Rodeo At Mound City

Elite Western entertainment is on tap for Mound City Friday and Saturday evenings.

It’s time for the Linn County Fair Rodeo August 10-11, starting at 8 o’clock each evening, according to John Teagarden, longtime rodeo coordinator-promoter.

Jimmy Crowther, owner of New Frontier at Gypsum, returns to produce the 2018 rodeo.

Crowther started producing rodeos in 1978 while still competing in the bull riding event. About the same time, Crowther began his bucking bull breeding program with genetics from legendary rodeo producer Charlie Plummer, Sayre, Oklahoma.

Today, Crowther owns the “purest” Plummer genetics in the industry supplying undeniably the best bucking bulls in the sport of rodeo today.

Meanwhile, at the past few years’ Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeos, cowboys also won several go-rounds in the bareback and saddle bronc riding on New Frontier bucking horses.

Troy Goodridge, Ft Scott, returns to Mound City to call the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action. Goodridge announces 40 to 45 rodeo performances each year throughout the Midwest. This will mark his ninth year at Mound City.

Matt Tarr and his son Bransen of Cody, Wyoming, will entertain as clowns and also have specialty acts at the rodeo.

Considered one of the “top five” funnymen in professional rodeo, Tarr has been continually honing his comedy and barrel man skills.

Wade Kunz and Tyler Dahl will serve as bullfighters protecting bull riders when on the arena floor after their rides.

Highlight of each evening’s performance promises to be the Double Trouble Trick Riders. They are a trio of sisters: twins Bethany and Brittany, and little sister Liberty “Libby” Iles, who perform various styles of Western and equestrian entertainment.

Riding and performing is more than just a hobby for these three young women, it’s a passion.

The girls started riding horses in March of 2009, and took their first trick riding lesson that fall. In their short career, they have already performed and entertained throughout the country.

The Heartland Twisters are a cowgirl equestrian riding team that are a part of the Chanute Bit & Spur Saddle Club at Chanute. They’ll also be providing entertainment for the rodeo crowd while allowing time for stock contractors to prepare for the next event. Their three-minute American Tribute and speed precision performances create raves at every rodeo.