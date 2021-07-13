Full Lineup Of Western Entertainment For 27th Annual Junction City Rodeo

By Frank J. Buchman
It’s the 27th year, and Junction City Rodeo coordinators are going all out for this year’s competition July 16-17.
“We’re excited to welcome a full lineup of entertainment complementing Kraft Rodeo Company’s outstanding livestock,” said Darryl Blocker, rodeo ramrod.
Performances are at the Geary County Fairgrounds, Junction City, with several additional features planned.
Designated as Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night, the Friday, July 16, rodeo will benefit cancer research, recognizing cancer sufferers.
Cowboys and cowgirls from through the Midwest will compete in traditional rodeo events. That includes bareback bronc riding, ranch style bronc riding, bull riding, mini bull riding, cowgirls’ barrel race, calf roping, breakaway roping, and team roping.
Kraft Rodeo Company at Abbyville has one of the top strings of livestock in the country, Blocker said.
There’ll be special kid events each night including calf scramble, boot scramble and mutton busting.
Highlight of both evenings’ rodeos is likely to be performances by the Cowboy’s Sweetheart Sophie Duch. Rodeo clown funnyman Stormin’ Norman Stewart and his antics promise to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.
Everybody has been invited to wear red, white and blue for Military Appreciation Night Saturday evening, July 17. All active service men and women and those formerly serving for freedom of the country are to be recognized. The new Junction City Rodeo Queen is also to be crowned Saturday evening.
Saturday morning, July 17, at 10 o’clock, a Special Needs Rodeo is planned. Special needs children four years and older and their siblings have been invited to participate. That’ll include steer roping, hand-rocked bareback riding, and arena rides with rodeo queen candidates.
Rodeo dances follow each rodeo performance at Coyote’s Saloon.
Highlight of the Junction City Rodeo, July 16-17, is likely to be performances by the Cowboy’s Sweetheart Sophie Duch. Ty “Stormin Norman” Stewart promises to keep spectators on the edge of their seats with his antics during action at Junction City Rodeo.