Full Slate Of Old Time Farming Traditions And Entertainment At Meriden Threshing Show

Harvest the old fashioned way will be demonstrated as highlight of the 41st annual Meriden Threshing Show.

“Threshing will be featured, but we have a full schedule of activities Friday through Sunday, July 14-15-16, at the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association grounds just east of town on Highway K-4,” according to Jess Noll, president.

There’ll be threshing Friday and Saturday at 10 o’clock, and at 2 o’clock all three days with a parade also at 1:30, everyday.

“This year we’ll be featuring Oliver tractors, and Maytag engines, but all tractor and engine owners are welcome to participate,” Noll said.

A garden tractor pull is planned Friday evening at 7 o’clock, Saturday morning at 9 o’clock, and Sunday morning at 11 o’clock.

The children’s pedal tractor pull has been scheduled at 3 o’clock, Saturday, followed by the antique tractor and truck pull at 4 o’clock.

Silver Road will entertain Friday and Saturday evenings, at 8 o’clock.

Bloomfield Church begins at 9 o’clock, Sunday, and there’ll be a slow tractor race at 10:30.

Show kickoff is planned Thursday evening, July 13, with Paul Root in the Barn beginning at 7 o’clock.

In addition to these specially planned attractions, visitors can tour Cottonwood Station, the living history town. They’ll see the Benedict Meyer log cabin built in 1854, among other replications of life nearly two centuries ago.

The most complete working blacksmith shop in the Midwest will be in operation. A thick and thin sawmill is to be cutting lumber each day.

Information is available at www.meridenthreshers.org, and on Facebook.

